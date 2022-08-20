Tough decision bears fruit for blue ribbon champ

It was an excruciating past couple of months for Freddy Inoke, being away from his son, Coca-Cola Games senior boy’s blue ribbon champion, Waisale Inoke.

For the sake of Waisale’s education and training, the Sigatoka Methodist College Athletics coach and his family made a choice to move him to Suva with his mother to attend Mahatma Ghandi Memorial School.

Inoke says this was the first time he was separated from his son, and it was one of the toughest decision he had to make.

Article continues after advertisement

This has all bore fruit, with Waisale scooping two gold medals in the senior boy’s long jump and 100 metres events at the Coca Cola Games yesterday.

The Rotuma man told his son after the win, that when he puts his mind on what he aims for, he will achieve the utmost best.

“We usually get online now on messenger and it has been two months now that we met up today. He cried when he won that and I said it is through your hardwork that you have achieved what you did today.”

Waisale and Kesaia Boletakanakadau created history yesterday, winning the senior boys and girls 100m event for MGM.

Boletakanakadau will feature in the 200 metre final today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.