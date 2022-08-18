Tagivetaua powers home first gold medal for QVS

Waisale Tagivetaua powered home in the Junior boys 1500 meters to win Queen Victoria School its first gold medal at the 2022 Coca-Cola Games.

Young Waisale Tagivetaua powered home in the Junior boys 1500 meters to win Queen Victoria School its first gold medal at the 2022 Coca-Cola Games.

The youngster was leading from the third lap and looked set to win gold when Rosivela Matanimeke of Waidina Secondary School challenged him with 20 meters to go but Tagivetaua managed to hang on and win.

The Nawaikama villager from Gau says he thought about his late grandmother who passed away earlier this year after finishing first.

Article continues after advertisement



Waisale Tagivetaua

Orisi Bukasika of Xavier College settled for bronze in the race.

You can watch the Fiji Finals action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Coca Cola Games Medal Tally