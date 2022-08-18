QVS, Naitasiri Secondary have early lead

Queen Victoria School and Naitasiri Secondary School are currently leading the Coca-Cola Games unofficial medal tally.
QVS leads the boys with two gold and one silver.
Marist Brothers High School is in second with a gold and silver.
Article continues after advertisement
In third place is Nadi’s Korovuto College with a gold.
Naitasiri currently tops the girls division with a gold, a silver and a bronze.
Jasper Williams is second with a gold, and a silver while Saint Joseph Secondary is third with a gold and a bronze.
Games continue at the HFC Bank Stadium.
Coca Cola Games Medal Tally
|School
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|BOYS Division
|QVS
|2
|1
|0
|3
|MBHS
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Korovuto College
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Girls Division
|Naitasiri Secondary
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jasper Williams
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Saint Joseph
|1
|1
|2
Advertisement