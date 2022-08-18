QVS, Naitasiri Secondary have early lead

Queen Victoria School and Naitasiri Secondary School are currently leading the Coca-Cola Games unofficial medal tally.

QVS leads the boys with two gold and one silver.

Marist Brothers High School is in second with a gold and silver.

In third place is Nadi’s Korovuto College with a gold.

Naitasiri currently tops the girls division with a gold, a silver and a bronze.

Jasper Williams is second with a gold, and a silver while Saint Joseph Secondary is third with a gold and a bronze.

Games continue at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Coca Cola Games Medal Tally