PM praises athletes

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has paid a fitting tribute to each of the athletes who competed at the 2022 Coca Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

During the closing ceremony, Bainimarama acknowledged the efforts of all athletes, including those who travelled from rural and maritime regions to participate at the meet.

“You don’t need to leave here with a medal to head home proud of what you have accomplished. Making it to this stage is a huge achievement; you did your families proud, you did your schools proud and you did your country proud. Together, you made history as part of the biggest Coca Cola Games we’ve ever held.”

Bainimarama also commended Fijians for receiving their COVID-19 vaccination.

“It has been three long years since we hosted a Coke Games. We cannot forget those students who missed out on participating due to the pandemic. They deserved to compete here as much as anyone and I know many of them are here today to cheer on their younger teammates.”

The Prime Minister says because of their preparation, patience and faith, Fiji is back with the economy growing, students returning to classrooms and athletes being able to compete on the national stage.

Close to 3000 athletes took part in this year’s Fiji Finals.