Coach stresses importance on team cohesion

Throughout their entire preparation phase, building strong on-court connections and ensuring each player understands their role has been the key focus for Fiji Baby Pearls head coach Simone Nalatu.

The team is headed to Gibraltar for the upcoming Netball World Youth Cup, where nearly three years of hard work and preparation will finally be put to the test.

While the squad is rich in talent, Nalatu emphasizes that individual skill alone isn’t enough—success will come from how well the players gel, complement each other, and understand one another’s strengths and weaknesses.

“The focus for us has been about strengthening our connections on court and refining all of our structures that we’ve been putting into play over the past 12 to 18 months. For us it’s really been about making sure everyone understands what their role and responsibility is so we have good clarity so that there is not confusion when we take the court in Gibraltar.”

She adds that every player brings something unique to the team, and it’s their ability to operate as a cohesive unit that will determine the outcome of their campaign.

