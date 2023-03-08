Churchill Park needs to be a sea of blue

Mick Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side is hoping that fans turn out in huge numbers for their clash with the defending Super Rugby champions the Crusaders in Lautoka this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says they experienced this last year while playing at home where the players responded well to fans during matches.

Byrne says they want Churchill Park to be a sea of blue on game day.

“The boys will be really looking forward to our 16th player or our 16 thousand players who will be there for us to help cheer us on as we take on the Super Rugby champion.”

The Drua coach also says for them, playing the Crusaders this early during the season is perfect as they can challenge themselves against the best side.

Byrne says they will need to be physical and play smart rugby during the full 80 minutes.

Byrne anticipates the 11 time champions to field a strong side as they currently have a win and a loss after round 2 of the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

The Drua play the Crusaders this Saturday at 3.35pm at Churchill Park.

Other Super Rugby games on Saturday will see the Hurricanes meet the Blues at 6.05pm, the Brumbies clash with the Reds at 8.35pm and the Force take on Moana Pasifika at 11pm.