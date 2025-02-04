Chua highlights Naweni's leadership qualities

Angeline Chua

Fiji women’s football coach Angeline Chua has been quite impressed with some of the young Kulas squad members, whom she says have shown great leadership qualities.

Among the squad, one of the names she mentioned was Sereana Naweni, whom Chua believes is a natural-born leader on the field.

Naweni, who is the younger sister of Fijian Drua player Ilaisa Droasese, is entering her third year of playing football.

Chua says Naweni is a great player and looks forward to seeing her in leadership roles.

“We have been exposing her with the senior women’s team and with the age group that is older and now she is one of the oldest of her age group that is in the Under 19 squad so we are looking forward to her taking up leadership positions in the team.”

She adds that the Nadroga lass has also helped motivate the team, especially the younger players who are new to the squad.

Naweni was also part of the Under-20 women’s team that competed in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup last year in Colombia.

Meanwhile, the Young Kulas look forward to the Oceania Football

Championship Under 19 competition to be held in Tahiti this September.