Chiefs to open 2024 season vs. Ravens

[Source: Reuters]

Game 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season features the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Week 1 headliner was confirmed by the league as the build-up begins for a full schedule release on Wednesday night with select marquee games and dates made official by the NFL.

The Chiefs beat the Ravens, 17-10, in the AFC Championship game to reach the Super Bowl, where Kansas City topped the San Francisco 49ers.

Article continues after advertisement

This is the third time in five seasons the Chiefs and Ravens are scheduled to face off. The Thursday night primetime game has become a traditional spotlight game for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Last season, it became a springboard for the Lions when Detroit left Arrowhead Stadium with a 21-20 win.

Previously the NFL confirmed Game 2 of the NFL season would feature the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It’s the first time a regular-season game is being played in South America and the first game on a Friday of the NFL’s opening week since 1970.