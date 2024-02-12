Chiefs beat 49ers in overtime to win Super Bowl

[ Source:San Francisco 49ers/ Facebook]

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to secure their second consecutive Super Bowl title and cement their status as the National Football League’s latest dynasty.

The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in five years and are the NFL’s first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to win their back-to-back title and their third in five years.

The 49ers came into the first Super Bowl held in Las Vegas as the slight favorites and were twice on the brink of victory.

A last-gasp field goal by the Chiefs made it 19-19 to send the game into overtime, and although the 49ers edged back in front, Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman meant defending champions Kansas City cemented their status as the first NFL dynasty since the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs have reached four of the past five Super Bowls and became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

At just 28, Mahomes has become the sixth quarterback in NFL history to win three or more Super Bowls, while Andy Reid has become the fifth coach to win three or more.