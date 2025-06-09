Chelsea turn on the style to crush 10-man Barca 3-0

Source: Reuters

Chelsea rolled back the years with an imperious Champions League performance on Tuesday, sweeping aside a toothless Barcelona 3-0 to take a hefty step towards securing an automatic qualifying place and leaving the Spaniards fighting to avoid a playoff.

After an early own goal and a red card for Barcelona’s captain Ronald Araujo at the end of the first half, teenager Estevao smashed in a fabulous second and Liam Delap got the third, and the Londoners also had three goals ruled out.

