Central division wins Police IDC

The Central Policing Division has won the Police Inter-Formation Soccer Tournament after defeating Western Division 1 with a final score of 2-0 yesterday afternoon in Ba.
Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police for Internal Affairs, Viliame Sovalevu, thanked everyone involved for a successful tournament, noting that it was a drug-free event.
“I was told that every player was tested for drugs before this tournament, and everyone had negative results. This has set a new standard for sporting events within our organization.”
He stressed that the focus now is to assemble the best possible team to defend the soccer title at the 2025 Ratu Sukuna Bowl Games.
A/ACP Sovalevu also expressed gratitude to Lincoln Refrigeration as the main sponsor and to the co-sponsors who assisted in making the tournament a success.
He also acknowledged the Western Police families and the Ba Town Special Administrator for their logistical support.
