Byrne urges young players to focus on hard work

[ FilePhoto ]

Hard work beats talent.

These are the words of Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne to youngsters looking to one-day wear the white jersey and run out for the Flying Fijians.

Byrne says that since almost every Fijian youngster has the talent of playing rugby, hard work is what stands out when scouts are on the lookout for new additions to national teams.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that players must understand the importance of hard work along with perseverance, which can take a player a long way in their rugby career.

Work ethic and discipline are two other major factors he looks out for when scouting for new players.

“You know, we talked to some of our Flying Fijians and they were like “There were plenty better players in my village than me” but the reason why they’ve made it is because they were prepared to do the hard work.”

He adds that nothing is impossible, and if you have a dream and stay true in working towards it, there is a high chance you can achieve it.

Byrne also mentions that aspiring players should always have been asking what more can they do to become better.

He adds that discipline, hard work and perseverance are key factors to take note of in pursuing a career in professional rugby.