Byrne praises Loganimasi and Nasova ahead of final

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has praised the performances of Ponipate Loganimasi and Joji Nasova following their displays in last week’s Pacific Nations Cup semi-final win over Canada.

Fiji meet Japan in the final this weekend.

Loganimasi started at full-back for the first time in the semi-final and Byrne said he impressed in the unfamiliar role. Article continues after advertisement “I think Poni handled himself really well at full-back. I like the way he covers the ground. He was very good for us.”

Nasova, who made his debut off the bench against Canada, has been rewarded with a starting spot in the final. Byrne said the new man showed promise.

“Joji nearly played the full game last week. He took to the game really well. I like the way he came off the line and brought us back infield from the sideline and gave us an opportunity to get a good ruck on the edge and play from there. He did really well. Very happy with him.”

The Flying Fijians face Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final next Monday in Utah, USA.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.