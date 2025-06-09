Byrne expects fast, physical battle in PNC final

The Flying Fijians are bracing for a stern test as they prepare to face Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup.

The match will be a rematch of last year’s decider, with Fiji coming off a strong win over Samoa while Japan impressed in their semi-final against Tonga.

Head coach Mick Byrne says his side knows they will need to be sharp in both attack and defense against the Brave Blossoms.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’ve got a couple of players in there, a couple of their foreign players are very hard over the ball. It’s going to be a challenge for us to make sure we look after our ball in attack.”

He added that slowing down Japan’s high-tempo game will be crucial.

“They’re a fast team. They play quick ruck ball. We’re going to do our best to slow that down with our good tackles. But we expect Japan to be pretty fast. And as we saw last week, they get around the field, they cover the field, and they cover the edges from side to side very well.”

Byrne also pointed out the physicality Japan brings up front, saying their forwards will make it a “tough challenge” for Fiji.

He stressed that discipline at the breakdown and composure under pressure will be key areas if the Flying Fijians are to defend their PNC crown.

The Flying Fijians will take on Japan at 1.35pm this Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.