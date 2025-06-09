Bright future for Fijian Amateur Boxing

file photo - Fiji Amateur Boxing Association President Panapasa Daunakamakama

The future of amateur boxing in Fiji appears exceptionally promising.

This is according to Fiji Amateur Boxing Association President Panapasa Daunakamakama who believes tournaments like the upcoming International Tri Nations Amateur Boxing event are vital for developing young talent and nurturing boxers capable of competing at the highest international levels.

Daunakamakama says that the boxers are becoming increasingly sleek, clinical, and disciplined, and it’s all thanks to the coaching staff and all those involved in supporting the sport’s development.

Article continues after advertisement

“The talent in Fiji is Amazing. We have raw talent, it just needs better coaching, so yes, I think the future is bright for our boxers.”

He firmly believes that such platforms are crucial for building strong foundations, as fighting effectively on the world stage begins at the amateur level.

The FABA President also conveyed a message to boxing fans and parents living overseas, encouraging them to subscribe to FBC’s Viti+ platform to witness the burgeoning talent firsthand.

The tournament will be hosted at the FMF Gymnasium, Suva next week on Friday and Saturday.

For overseas viewers, the games will be available live on Viti+ for $99, while local viewers can watch it live on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.