Tszyu looks to bag another title

Tim Tszyu (left) and Sebastian Fundora

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora will vie for two super welterweight titles in this afternoons Premier Boxing Champions main event.

Additionally, Rolly Romero will face Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-feature bout.

Notably, Fundora, nicknamed “The Towering Inferno” due to his towering 197cm stature, presents a significant departure from Keith Thurman, whom Tszyu had been preparing to face until an injury sidelined Thurman just shy of two weeks ago, prompting a late opponent change.

The stacked card also includes three other world title bouts: Romero defending his WBA super lightweight strap against Cruz, Erislandy Lara risking his WBA middleweight championship against Michael Zerafa, and Julio Cesar Martinez defending his WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.