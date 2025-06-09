Tri-nations boxing to promote upcoming talent

Coach Cam Todd.

Fiji Amateur Boxing is ramping up preparations to host the International Tri-Nations Amateur Boxing tournament next week, an event Coach Cam Todd says is crucial for developing the nation’s budding boxing talent.

This will be the third time Australia has brought a team over, and this year’s contingent, comprising 31 boxers aged 12 to under 19, is their largest yet.

Samoa is also participating, bringing a team of 13, predominantly junior and under-19 fighters.

Coach Todd sees this tournament as an opportunity for the Fijian public to witness the calibre of their amateur boxers.

“But it’s also a good chance, especially with the live streaming now for the rest of Fiji to see how good our amateurs are, because I think they’ll be surprised how talented our young boxers are.”

Having previously served as national coach in Samoa for two years, and also worked in Tonga, Vanuatu, and New Zealand, Todd says that Fiji has a lot more depth.

He believes Fiji possesses a rich history in boxing that has been quiet in recent years.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online via a QR code on promotional posters or directly at the gate on the day.

The tournament will be hosted at the FMF Gymnasium, Suva, next week on Friday and Saturday.

For overseas viewers, the games will be available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD, while local viewers can watch it live on FBC 2.

