Tickets to be available by Saturday

Freddy Chand

Tickets for the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event later this month will be available from Saturday.

This was confirmed by promoter Freddy Chand, who is encouraging boxing fans to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment.

According to Chand, more than 200 ringside tickets have been booked, and they are expecting a sellout in this section.

“So there will be only four tickets, ringside $100 which covers meet and greet with Sonny Bill Williams, you can talk to him and take some autographs. Far end standing in the ringside is $60, stadium is $40 flat and kids $10 flat.”

There will be a total of three international title bout and one local title bout.

The first international fight will see Winston Hill take on Australia’s Lachlan O’Shea for the IBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight title.

Sebastian “The Sniper” Singh will go up against Tonga’s Tonga Tongotongo for the IBO Asia Pacific Cruiserweight title and Ubayd Haider will be facing China’s Runqi Zhou for the IDO Asia Pacific Featherweight title.

The local bout will see Jonathan Hill against Sitiveni Nawai for the Fijian Super Welterweight title.

The event will be held at the King Charles Park in Nadi on October 26th.