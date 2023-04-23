“Tank” to face “King” in 12 round bout

[Source: CBS Sports]

The fight to become the “face of boxing” will see five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis take on hard-hitting sensation “King” Ryan Garcia this afternoon.

The two undefeated boxers will feature in the 136 pound catch weight bout in a 12-round fight.

This fight is billed as bringing boxing back into the mainstream, and there are claims that even non-boxing fans know who they are due to the social media engagements of both fighters.

Meanwhile, the undefeated David Morrel Junior will defend the WBA super middle weight title against Yamaguchi Falcao in the main supporting bout.

The supporting bouts have begun with Elijah Garcia currently taking on Salgado Zambrano and you can watch the live coverage on FBC Sports HD Channel.