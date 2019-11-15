Ravudi looks overseas

The newly crowned World Boxing Foundation Asia Pacific super welterweight champion Jese “The Hitman” Ravudi is now looking for opponents overseas.

After his TKO win over Ronald Naidu on Saturday night in Nadi, the 28-year-old wants an international opponent.

Ravudi made his intentions clear following a huge win on Saturday night over Naidu.

Article continues after advertisement

The son of former Fiji heavyweight champion Joe Ravudi says now is the right time for him to go abroad again.

“Australia baby, I’m Australia next year for sure, I’m Australia next year, thank you.”

Ravudi’s record is currently 11 wins, 4 loses and a draw.

During his stint in Australia back in 2013 he fought 7 times, winning 4 and had a draw.

Boxing Commission of Fiji chair Subhash Appanna says there’s another program left for the year.

“Right now we have two key promoters promoting boxing in Fiji, we will be looking at another program shortly.”

The Kiran Boxing Promotion over the weekend was hailed a success.