Promoter to be interviewed

South Pacific Boxing promoter Freddy Chand is one of three individuals based overseas yet to be interviewed by the Board of Inquiry as part of the investigation into the death of local boxer Ubayd Haider.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, who assured the boxing fraternity that the Board of Inquiry is working hard to get answers on the tragic passing of Haider.

Haider passed away last month after succumbing to injuries sustained after his loss to Zhou Runqi during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion bout in Nadi.

“We still have to interview a few people from overseas. That’s including IBO, the International Boxing Organization, and a few other people. Including the promoter, Mr. Freddy Chand.

Chand is currently in Australia, and Saukuru says a Zoom meeting will soon be held to interview the promoter.