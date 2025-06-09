Pacquiao returns to face Barrios

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is making his highly anticipated return to the ring nearly four years after his last fight as he faces current WBC Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios.

At 46 years old, Pacquiao steps out of retirement with a point to prove.

The former WBA, WBO and WBO International Welterweight Champion hasn’t fought since his 2021 unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas.

Still, he’s no stranger to tough opponents having claimed big wins over Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman before hanging up the gloves.

But this comeback isn’t just a victory lap – it’s a real fight against a hungry, dangerous champion.

Mario El Azteca Barrios, 30, enters the ring with a 29-2-1 record and 18 knockouts.

He’s no tune-up opponent — Barrios has beaten the likes of Ugas and Fabian Maidana, with his only losses coming from Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman.

With youth, power and momentum on his side, Barrios is looking to add the biggest name of his career to his résumé.

There’s no doubt: Pacquiao still looks sharp in training, but whether he can go the distance and absorb the power of a fighter 17 years younger is the question fans are dying to see answered.

