Nawai defends title

Sitiveni Nawai successfully defended his Super Middleweight title after beating Jonathan Hill by technical knockout during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event.

The Nadi lad proved too strong for Hill, who was punished by a series of powerful punches, which saw Hill’s corner throwing in the towel to stop the fight in the seventh round.

Hill was able to knock Nawai twice to the canvas in the third and fourth round, but Nawai’s experience in the ring gave him the upper hand.

Hill displayed determination throughout the bout, taking huge hits from Nawai but held his ground.