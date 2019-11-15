Naliva stops PNG opponent in second round

Fiji’s Savenaca Naliva proved too strong last night knocking out Papua New Guinea’s John Korake at the A.D Patel College in Ba.

Naliva dominated the fight as it only took him 2 minutes and 44 seconds before the referee called off the fight during the South Pacific Boxing Promotions.

The Sorokoba boxer finished off Korake in the second round.

With the win, Naliva secured the WBF Asia Pacific and Pro Box Cruiserweight titles.

Infront of a jam-packed home crowd, Savenaca Naliva thanked all his supporters for coming out in numbers.

In another bout, Alivereti Kaucaya won by TKO over Filimoni Naliva.

Filimoni’s corner threw in the towel in the fifth round.

Mulomulo boxer Ronald Naidu continued his winning form, winning also by TKO over Malakai Marama in the seventh round.

The win sees Naidu crowned the welterweight champion of Fiji.