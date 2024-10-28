Lachlan impressed by Hill

Australia’s Lachlan O’Shea says going up against Winston Hill in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion brought out the best in him.

O’Shea challenged Hill for his IBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight title but lost by a split-point decision.

He says Hill was a trickier fighter than he thought, adding that he was impressed with the 31-year-old’s head movement and fighting style.

“A bit trickier than I thought, better head movement, not as much power as I thought he was going to have. I thought he was going to land some hard shots, but I was never too worried, and I was always ready to go again. So everything he threw, I was ready to come back. He made it pretty and had to emphasize some of my shots too.”

Meanwhile, O’Shea said he was impressed with the performances of some of their local boxers and believes the sport can be developed through more overseas bouts.

The duo’s clash was the main bout of the event, which was held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi over the weekend