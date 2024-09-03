Investigation carried out for boxing mishap

James Singh and Semi Dauloloma

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says an investigation has been conducted into the actions of boxers Semi Dauloloma and James Singh during their Heavyweight Title bout during the Bluewater Boxing Promotion event last week.

The bout was ruined by a handful of misconducts between Singh and Dauloloma, leading Narayan to call the fight a no-contest.

Saukuru says they have met with the Boxing Commission, where he requested that an investigation be conducted, to prevent such an occurrence from happening again in the future.

Article continues after advertisement

He also says it was sad to see this behavior from two of the biggest local boxers in the country, and emphasized that such actions would not be tolerated.

“We’re instructing the Boxing Commission to make an investigation on what happened, and how did we get to that stage as we no longer condone those types of things from happening in sports. Boxing is quite brutal but it’s still a game so they should play within the rules of the game.”

The duo has been suspended from boxing in any BFC-licensed promotions for the next few months.