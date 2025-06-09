Hill to battle for vacant Pana Pacific Super Welterweight title

Winston Hill [file photo]

Fijian Olympian Winston Hill is gearing up for one of the biggest fights of his professional career as he seeks out the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Super Welterweight Championship this weekend.

Hill will be taking on Australia’s Ben Mahoney at the Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Titles event.

The bout will be held this Saturday at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Mahoney, commonly known as “Sydney’s Golden Boy,” comes with a strong record boasting15 straight wins, with eight knockouts.

Hill, however, is no stranger to big moments like these.

The 2016 Olympian returns to the ring four months after defending his IBO Asian Pacific title against Australian boxer Lachlan O’Shea.

That victory kept his perfect professional record intact, and Hill now stands at 7–0, with six wins by knockout.

Adding to the hype, Australian Boxing Central has confirmed that World Cruiserweight Champion Jai Opetaia will feature in one of the main bouts on the card, making it one of the biggest fight nights of the year in the region.

