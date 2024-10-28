Hill denies rumors of drug use in boxing event

Fiji’s boxing star Winston Hill [with belt]

Fiji’s boxing star Winston Hill has denied rumors that needles and methamphetamines were found in the locker room areas during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event in Nadi last Saturday.

Speculation emerged that needles were seen outside the locker room of Rungi Zhou, who fought Ubayd Haider in a match that saw Haider collapse and be hospitalized.

In an interview with FBC Sports, Hill says these are all baseless speculations.

“There were speculations about needles being found in locker rooms, this is speculations and it’s false. In my locker room and in all the locker rooms that I had been to that night, there were no needles found. This is easily just rumours and false news that was put out.”

Hill praised Zhou as a disciplined and high-performing athlete.

“I met Zhou; he’s a great boxer. It wasn’t a surprise what he did during the fight, that is exactly how he trains, I got to see him train alongside Mikaele Ravalaca few weeks before the fight.”

He also expressed sympathy for Haider, noting, “What happened to Ubayd was unfortunate, and I hope he recovers soon.”