Hill concerned over boxers’ welfare

Winston Hill.

Boxing promoter Winston Hill of Lewis Hill Boxing says that in the past, promoters have undervalued boxers despite the difficulties they face.

Hill says his boxing organization wants to be able to offer boxers a little bit more compensation than they would typically receive.

With his background in amateur boxing, Hill is able to relate to this because he has personally gone through it.

Article continues after advertisement



Winston Hill.

He says player welfare is important in any sport and boxing is no exception.

“We are here for boxers we want to be able to pay them a little more. Previous promoters have you know undervalued our boxers, very little compensation and this is the hard truth that the boxers face, that we face.”

Hill says his promotions team has been working tirelessly around the clock to rake in sponsors to be able to boost the event but benefit the boxers who make things happen.

The 14 boxers who are part of the Redemption, The Quest for Glory lineup will have their weigh-in tomorrow before the face-off in the ring this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena.