Haider to face China’s Zhou

Local boxing icon Ubayd Haider

Local boxing icon Ubayd Haider says he’s expecting a tough battle next month when he faces China’s Runqi Zhou for the IDO Asia Pacific Featherweight title in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event.

Haider says if he can survive the first three rounds against the veteran, he should be able to come out with a win.

While he is aware of Zhou’s speed, he believes his footwork and stance on the canvas has the upper hand over his Chinese opponent.

He portrays Zhou as an explosive fighter like himself, and believes their bout will come down to who wants the win more.

“Zhou is an explosive fighter, he fights at a 100kmph, not stop busy he keeps punching and keeps taking punches. If I’m able to weather the storm for the two to three rounds, I think we’ll be able to pull out a victory on the 26th of October.”

This bout is one of the three international title fights to be featured on October 26 at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.