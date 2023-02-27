Fury beats Paul

Tommy Fury [Source: The Independent]

Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul by a split decision in arguably the most anticipated eight-round contest in boxing history.

The 23-year-old Fury was the busier fighter, landing more accurate punches and demonstrating his boxing fundamentals.

The former Love Island star, brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was knocked down by YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in the eighth round.

One judge scored it 75-74 to Paul, with the other two scoring it 76-73 to Fury.