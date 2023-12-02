Drugs not tolerated: Chand

The South Pacific Boxing Promotor has assured boxing fans they will do their best to maintain clean boxing in their event scheduled next week.

Freddy Chand says that they will conduct drug tests on fight night.

Chand understands the disappointment caused by boxers who use drugs, and they are committed to ensuring that this does not occur.

Article continues after advertisement

“Also like to public to come out in big numbers, say no to drugs and support our older local boxers. There are some issues regarding drug testing. The drug testing will be done on December 9. ”

He adds he won’t be entertaining any usage of drugs in his promotions.

Chand has also called out to all boxers to remain committed to the sport and not to do anything that will their downfall.

The South Pacific Boxing promotion will be the last promotion for this year.

It will be held at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.