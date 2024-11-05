Davule secures decisive win for police

Fiji’s South Pacific Games gold medalist Jone Davule delivered an impressive performance in this year’s Sukuna amateur boxing, securing a unanimous decision victory over Army’s Pita Nasowaqa in the 63.5-67kg category.

Balancing dual roles, Davule is not only competing in boxing but is also a member of the Police soccer team, making his rigorous schedule a testament to his dedication and versatility.

Despite only two weeks of boxing preparation due to his soccer commitments, Davule showed remarkable focus in the ring.

“First of all, I want to thank the Lord Almighty for His guidance throughout this camp. I know I had a short period of preparation because I joined our Police soccer team for the IDC and only had two weeks with the boys.”

Davule, who brings international experience to the Sukuna boxing competition, noted the significance of representing the Police in this historic rivalry.

For him, facing the Army team is more than a match—it’s an honour to take part in a tradition that celebrates resilience and camaraderie between the two forces.