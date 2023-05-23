Celebrity fight at Tuwai boxing event

[Source: Hindustan News]

Boxing fans will get to witness Fiji’s first celebrity bout next month.

This has been confirmed by the Tuwai Boxing Promotions and they’ll announce the celebrity boxers on Friday for the 2023 FMF Fiji Boxing Series Fight Card.

Director Operations Alan Kumar has dubbed this a fight not to be missed because it also features one of the best boxing line-ups Fiji has ever seen.

With a lot of noise on social media regarding the fights, Kumar says the response from both overseas and local supporters has been overwhelming.

“We’ve seen every five minutes or ten minutes we get a response it shows we are here to make a change and Mr Tuwai our Director has said we have chosen a minor sports of boxing to uplift so we can enhance and support the upcoming youths.”

In the super welterweight title fight and also main bout, Jese Ravudi faces Winston Hill, while Nathan Singh battles Masing Warawara from Vanuatu in the featherweight division.

Junior Binnu Singh takes on Junior Farzan Ali in another fight.

The welterweight contest sees Ronald Naidu fighting Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana while Gabriel Ravalawa meets Muhammed Ali in the super lightweight contest.

Krishnil Mudaliar and Saimoni Ratu will feature in a featherweight contest, and in the light heavyweight division, Paulo Ratumaikoro faces Cena Ruata.