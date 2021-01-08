Boxing Fiji thrived despite pandemic: Baravilala

While most sporting federations faced challenges last year due to the pandemic, Boxing Fiji thrived in competitions and numbers.

President Manasa Baravilala says 2020 was a year of growth for the sport.

Baravilala says they were able to attract clubs from Nadi, Lautoka, Ovalau and Ba.

“60 bouts that’s 120 boxers, to have 120 boxers you’ll have a lot of boxers come for the weigh in because we can’t miss them all but 120 is a very impressive number, not too many places in the pacific can put up those kind of numbers”.

He says with the provision of their own gym, the federation is expecting a boost in upcoming competitions.

Kicking start the sporting year, the federation has organized the TJ’s Fiji Golden Gloves Championship which will be held in two weeks’ time.