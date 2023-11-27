Boxing fans to expect thriller

Boxing enthusiasts across the country are in for a treat next month as the South Pacific Boxing Promotions gears up for an eventful day.

Promoter Freddy Chand has assured fans that they can expect some good matches, emphasizing the dedication and preparation of the participating boxers.

The promoter says that adding to the excitement for the line-up is the inclusion of an international boxer.

“Some big names will be there. Winston Hill will be fighting for middleweight target. India number fifth rank will be flying over. He’ll be fighting Fiji’s cruiserweight champion, Alivereti kauyaca. So that will be the biggest card ever since India native will be flying in from India to fight a Fijian champion.”

Chand adds that South Pacific Boxing Promotions is poised to deliver a memorable spectacle, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Winston Hill and Jese Ravudi will headline the promotion in a 10×3 rematch.

Kuldeep Singh will face Alivereti Kaliyaca in an international cruiserweight bout while Savenaca Naliva will go toe-to-toe with Kolinio Luvelolo in the light heavyweight division.

There will be 13 bouts altogether.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion will be held on December 9th at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.