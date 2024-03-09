Boxing

Anthony “AJ” Joshua and Joseph Parker win in Saudi!

Boxing News 24

March 9, 2024 11:03 am

[Source: Boxing News 24]

At Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over DAZN PPV promoters Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions) presented in the Main Event Olympic Gold Medalist, former two-time WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua knocked out MMA world champion “The Predator” Francis Nigannou in two rounds.

In the co-feature 2012 Olympian and WBO Interim champion Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang lost a majority decision to former WBO World champion Joseph Parker.

Former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ’ Joshua, 28-3 (25), #252 ½, of Watford, Hertfordshire, UK, knocked out MMA champion Francis Ngannou, 0-2(0), #272 ½, of Batie, CAM, Las Vegas, NV, at 2:38 of the second round of a scheduled 10 rounds.

Article continues after advertisement

In the first rounds final minute Ngannou turned southpaw and Joshua landed a lead right on the chin and down for an 8-count from Referee Ricky Gonzalez. Ngannou managed to get to the bell.

Former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ’ Joshua, 28-3 (25), #252 ½, of Watford, Hertfordshire, UK, knocked out MMA champion Francis Ngannou, 0-2(0), #272 ½, of Batie, CAM, Las Vegas, NV, at 2:38 of the second round of a scheduled 10 rounds.

In the first rounds final minute Ngannou turned southpaw and Joshua landed a lead right on the chin and down for an 8-count from Referee Ricky Gonzalez. Ngannou managed to get to the bell.

In the second round with just over a minute remaining Joshua landed a right on the chin and down went Ngannou for an 8-count from referee Gonzalez. Joshua went on the attack landing a lead right on the chin knocking Ngannou down and out on his back without a count.

In the co-feature the 40 year-old former 2012 Olympic Silver Medalist and current WBO Interim Heavyweight champ southpaw Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang, 26-2-1 (21), #291 ½, of Zhoukou, China and Bloomfield, NJ, lost his title by a majority decision to former WBO World Heavyweight champ “Big” Joseph Parker, 35-3 (23), #247 ½, of South Auckland, NZ, Morecambe, Lancashire, UK, over 12 rounds. Zhang scored a pair of knockdowns.

In the second round what little was landed was by Zhang until the final half minute when Parker landed a left hook on the chin of Zhang. In the third rounds final minute southpaw Zhang landed a lead left on the chin of Parker dropping him for an 8-count from Referee Michael Alexander.

Parker was cut on the top of his nose at the end.

In the fourth rounds final minute Parker landed a right to the mid-section of Zhang. He then was warned twice for low fights from referee Alexander.

In the fifth through the seventh rounds Parker outworked Zhang using a left hook to the chin and rights to the body. Zhang has done little since scoring the knockdown in the third round.

In the eighth rounds halfway point a lead left from Zhang on the chin of Parker dropped him for an 8-count from referee Alexander. Parker held his own to the bell. In the ninth round there was little action.

In the tenth and eleventh rounds Parker’s lead rights won him the rounds. In the twelfth and final round once again, Parker out landed Zhang who never landed a punch.

Scores 113-113, 114-112 and 115-111 and 114-112 KH. WBA No. 1 ranked Israil “The Dream” Madrimov, 10-0-1 (7), #153 ½, of Chiva, UZB, Indio, CA, stopped WBA No. 2 ranked Magomed “Black Lion” Kurbanov, 25-1 (13), #153 ½, of Ekaterinburg, RUS, at 2:20 of the fifth round of a scheduled 12 rounds, for vacant WBA World Super Welterweight title.

In the first four rounds Madrimov was too quick for the taller Kurbanov landing rights to the chin. In the fifth round Madrimov having Kurbanov against the ropes landed an overhand right on the chin of Kurbanov followed by three more rights causing Referee Steve Gray to call a halt. Madrimov did a backwards somersault afterwards celebrating his victory.

Former WBC Super Featherweight and current WBC World Featherweight champ Rey Vargas, 36-1-1 (22), #125, of Otumba, MEX, ended in a split decision draw with WBC Silver champ and No. 1 contender Nick “Wrecking” Ball, 19-0-1 (11), #126, of Liverpool, Merseyside, UK, over 12 rounds. Vargas suffered knockdowns in eighth and eleventh rounds.

In the first round the taller Vargas used his reach to keep Ball who was coming forward from landing little. In the second round Ball grabbed Vargas with his left behind the head to land his right on several occasions though not enough to take the round.

In the third round after twenty seconds Ball tossed Vargas to the canvas getting a warning from Referee Giovanni Poggi. Vargas ended the round with a 3-punch combination to the body and head of Ball.

In the fourth and fifth rounds Vargas was landing body shots as Ball tries to get past the height and reach occasionally landing punches.

Concentrating on the chin instead of the body, Ball is being out landed. In the midway point of the seventh round Ball landed a right rocking Vargas on the chin. Good round for Ball.

In the eighth rounds final seconds a left hook from Ball on the chin dropped Vargas for an 8-count from referee Poggi. In the tenth round Vargas came back to outland Ball landing a right to the body driving Ball back several steps.

In the eleventh rounds final seconds Ball dropped Vargas with a right on the chin for an 8-count from referee Poggi. In the twelfth and final round Vargas countered Ball throughout the round. Scores 114-112 Vargas, 116-110 Ball and 113-113 and 114-112 Vargas, KH.

IBF European champ southpaw Mark “Thunder” Chamberlain, 15-0 (11), #134 ½, of Portsmouth, UK, stopped EBU champ Gavin Gwynne, 17-3-1 (5), #134 ½, of Treharris, Wales, UK, at 2:46 of the second round of a scheduled 12 rounds announced for the vacant WBA International Lightweight title (listed WBA Inter-Continental on box rec)

In the first round a chopping left from southpaw Chamberlain opened a cut on the right eyebrow of Gwynne halfway through the round. After the round due to the cut and swelling Gwynne had the ring physician check him.

In the second round Chamberlain knocked out the mouthpiece of Gwynne with a left hand after a minute into the round. In the final minute a dozen unanswered body shots from Chamberlain caused Referee Howard Foster to wisely call a halt.

Justis “JPH” Huni, 9-0 (4), #243 ¼, of Brisbane, Queensland, AUST, in a close fight defeated the former IBO Inter-Continental champ southpaw Kevin “The KO Kid” Lerena, 30-3 (14), #232 ½, of Johannesburg, Gauteng, RSA, over 10 rounds, for the vacant WBO Global Heavyweight title.

In the second round Lerena landed half a dozen punches when Huni countered with several of his own in the last half of the round.

In the sixth round Huni drew blood from the nose of Lerena with a minute to go with a right hand. In the seventh round after half a minute Lerena rocked Huni with a left to the chin. Huni came back well though Lerena finished the stronger of the two.

In the eighth and ninth rounds Huni outworked Lerena.

In the tenth and final rounds halfway point Lerena countered a miss landing a left on the chin knocking Huni back several steps and in trouble.

Huni managed to get to the end in a round won by Lerena. Referee Victor Loughlin. Scores 96-94 twice, 98-92, 95-95 KH.

Lerena’s mother passed away days before.

Heavy Andrii “Rampage” Novytskyi, 10-0 (9), #239 ½, of Odessa, UKR, L.A., CA, knocked out southpaw Juan Torres,11-6-1 (4), #255 ½, of Cypress, TX, at 2:43 of the first round of a scheduled 8 rounds.

Referee Victor Loughlin.

Super Lightweight Ziyad “Zizo” Almaayouf, 5-0 (1), #144 ½, of Saudi Arabia and L.A., CA, defeated Christian “Cris” Lopez Flores, 15-35-2 (12), #142, of Culiacan, MEX, Bratislava, SLO, over 6 rounds.

Referee Kieran McCann scored 60-54.

Heavyweight Roman Fury, 4-0 (1), #224, of Salford, Lancashire, UK, defeated Martin Svarc, 2-1 (1), #225 ½, of Sternberk, CZ, 4 rounds.

Referee Kieran McCann scored 39-37.

Super Welterweight Jack ‘The Pilgrim’ McGann, 9-1-1 (6), #153 ½, of Liverpool, UK, was stopped by Louie ‘The Medway Mauler’ Greene, 17-4 (11), #153 ¼, of Strood, Kent, UK, at 1:29 of the first round of a scheduled 10 rounds, in a title eliminator for WBC Silver title.

In the first round Greene countered a lazy jab from McGann with a right on the chin and down went McGann for the count of 8 from Referee Kieran McCann who waved it off.

Fiji vows to address gender inequality challenges

President briefed on proposed framework

Minister acknowledges women's contribution

Partnership led to successful drug seizures: Rabuka

FWCC plans another national survey

Ministry must receive adequate resources urges consultant

Boosting women's financial literacy vital

ODPP sanctions charges against former SoE

Gollings did not meet desired standards: FRU

PRF finds abuse in waste management sector

Economic empowerment is vital says Tabuya

Mataele out

Suva continues winning streak

Anthony “AJ” Joshua and Joseph Parker win in Saudi!

Mazey highlights Flying Fijians coaching saga

Defend your turf: Derenalagi

Fatiaki hopes to bag few medals

Man United's Hojlund to miss Everton game, return for Liverpool clash

Fire chase first win at Columbus since 2013

Naruma powers Nadi to win

Storm stun Panthers to stretch unbeaten Round 1 run to 22 years

Highlanders get back to winning ways in thriller

Sharks dig deep to run down Warriors in Auckland

Savea becomes Super Rugby Pacific all-time leading try scorer

A look at sparkling jewels on the red carpet

Waiting for Montenegro to extradite Terraform Labs founder Kwon

Hong Kong issues new national security law bill, raising rights concerns

Bolivia's cholita climbers dream of conquering Everest in skirts

Drua to sail in any weather

FBC 2 to air Kaiviti Silktails matches

Digicel backs Rewa and Labasa for OFC outing

Parts of Fiji under heavy rain alert

$20k boost for Marist 7s

Former SoE being questioned

FIFA report shows no doping cases prosecuted from its tournaments in 2023

Women volunteers recognized for their resilience

Israel, Laken Riley feature in Biden's speech

Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028

'Venus of the Rags' rises from ashes in Naples after arson attack

FWCC receives over 2, 000 new counselling clients

FENC Fiji volunteers recognized

Why Wall Street guru Sallie Krawcheck loves Raleigh-Durham

Biden takes on Trump and Republicans in feisty State of the Union speech

Gavoka applauds the contribution of women in Fiji

China to offer visa-free travel to travellers from six countries

BAT honours 100 farmers

Fiji Airways commits to women leadership

What happens to the coins tossed into Rome’s Trevi Fountain?

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, gets engaged

Six Sri Lankans knifed to death in Canadian capital

Gollings fired, Kolinisau appointed

Rabuka calls for unity

Proposed multi-ethnic framework for new ministry

NAP to be launched this year

Women urged to explore construction entrepreneurship

Drua good to go

Five international based players in Bula Boys squad

Challenging China's national drink is tall order for Western liquor makers

Ginger farming to receive substantial boost

Three Pearls join South Coast Blaze

Mike Tyson to face Jake Paul in heavyweight bout streamed on Netflix in July

More Chinese women choosing singledom as economy stutters

Russian national team drops banned figure skater Kamila Valieva

'Kung Fu Panda' is back with some help from 'The Six Million Dollar Man'

Spain pledges extra 20 mln euros in aid to UNRWA

Hundreds of guillemots, exhausted by storms, dead on French beaches

Oscar nominees to unwrap gift bags with luxury trips, Rubik's Cubes

Government commits to gender equality

New vessel to boost maritime surveillance

India prepares for its mammoth election exercise

'Oppenheimer' may bring Oscars gold to Universal

US to build temporary port to deliver Gaza aid

Gollings to face the axe

Crusaders first All Blacks later:Fihaki

Man to front court over financial deception

TLTB clarifies lease renewal process amidst complaints

Fiji celebrates Women’s Day

Outsource Fiji focuses on training and skills development

Avoid catch-up rugby: Matawalu

BAF continues to assist SMEs

30,000 tonnes of cane not harvested in 2023

Give credit where it's due: May

NRL Casualty Ward: Groin sidelines Munster; Raiders lose Levi

Upgrades in Tavela informal settlement progress well

FRCS applauds women in customs

Tabadamu grooms players for success

David Beckham on carpet with Guy Ritchie at premiere of 'The Gentlemen'

Fijians warned against sharing explicit pictures

Ravula building confidence: Muntz

FNU head calls for gender equality

Post Fiji boosts Tabadamu 7s with new training kit

Alleged online house rental scammer denied bail

LTA to review licensing system

Barbie turns 65 in a world of vast doll diversity

ACS Coke Games prep on track

Three killed in Houthi missile attack on cargo ship - US military

Fiji hopeful for successful bid at CLMM

Krishna joins Navua FC

Demand for ginger grows

Five youngsters to represent Fiji in Japan

Performance against Fury gives Ngannou confidence ahead of Joshua fight

Nicolas Ghesquiere marks 10 years at Louis Vuitton with fashion show in Paris

Wakaya Perfection elevates Fiji's global brand

Bangladesh teacher suspended after allegedly shooting student in exam

Woods to serve as vice chairman of PGA Tour Enterprises

FRCS holds Forum for the registered tax agents

Hollywood stars invoke 'Oppenheimer' in anti-nukes campaign ahead of Oscars

Haiti gang leader threatens 'civil war' if PM does not resign

Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells, 'not ready' to compete at highest level

From Spain to Hollywood: Inside one of the world's biggest movie star wardrobes

How Trump muscled his way to the Republican nomination

Road contractors under spotlight

Mobile phone cam for Drua fans

Two in custody for alleged drug possession

Millions of Sudanese go hungry as war disrupts food supply

Mokosoi leads ACS inter-house

Sigatoka couple charged with murder to stand trial in July

Kamikamica calls on MSMEs to embrace innovation

Defense still an issue for Tailevu Naitasiri

Soil analysis service to be available in the North

Ngannou clashes with Tyson Fury at news conference

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed: Rust armourer guilty of cinematographer's death

Rabuka commends Fijians in Perth

K-pop star Karina apologises after relationship goes public

Daugunu named at outside centre

Consultation begins for Agriculture Sector Policy 2024

Inspiring young Fijians is vital says Mervyn

Nikki Haley ends White House bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

From cast to teens, 'Barbie' film's view on patriarchy resonated

Protesters knock down door of Mexico's presidential palace

South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel

Say no to drugs says Dolokoto

Man City through to Champions League quarters after win over Copenhagen

Real Madrid snatch draw to qualify for Champions League quarters

Drua Women deserve more recognition: President

Nadi raring to go one better in Easter Games

India denies request to convert FSC loan into grant

Netball Australia conducts workshops for local coaches

Duo to front court for MPAiSA fraud

Support for women wanting to pursue construction

Nadi Airport Taxi Association seeks fare review

Drug seizures highlight the rife in trade

FNU’s first local female VC advocates for women's empowerment

UniFiji partners with Italian University

Over 200 new recruits join Police Force

Real Madrid's Bellingham suspended two games for dissent

Southampton postpone Preston clash

Fiji claims Oceania U-20 title

Drua Women deserve more recognition: President

Trump, Biden dominate Super Tuesday contests as they march toward rematch

A 'gentle reminder' on fashion's environmental harm

Philippine 'library home' stacked with books to inspire reading

US now pushes UN to back 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire to free hostages

Women in construction field undermined

Councils urged to take field work approach

Droasese returns to Drua line-up

Six Fijians in Crusaders line-up

Australian Coles find has Fiji on alert

We will come back stronger: Lautoka FA

Commonwealth urges stronger action for access to justice

Nine Pacers score in double figures in win over Mavs

Enhancing oral health in Fiji through collaboration

Hopman Cup cancelled for 2024, to return in 2025

People with disabilities thrive in business

Carlos Acosta gives Cuban twist to Christmas classic 'The Nutcracker'

Army removes claim Kate to appear at Trooping the Colour from website

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth section of large Ramses II statue

Seruvakula relishes playing with Fijian brothers

Minister highlights planned projects for Nasinu

Haiti PM Ariel Henry in Puerto Rico as gang violence continues

New covered walkway for Nausori Airport

Tokyo street eats with Shake Shack's Randy Garutti

Trump notches early Super Tuesday wins, moving closer to Biden rematch

World Food Programme says northern Gaza aid convoy blocked

Women lifesavers train next generation on Australia's Bondi Beach

Attempt to resume northern Gaza food deliveries 'largely unsuccessful'

Emotional school visit for Drua props

Ratepayers raise concerns against municipal councils

Human remains found in treatment plant

Ba FC future looks bright says Krishneel

Hungary president signs Sweden's NATO membership ratification

Fiji’s economic growth expected to normalize post-pandemic

Police officers among those charged by ODPP

German director makes parents proud with Oscar nomination

Government executives’ salaries under scrutiny

Suva FC gears up for OFC Futsal Champions League

MoH bolsters Northern and Eastern division resources

Officers face simultaneous leave and suspension

Quick-fire double gives Al-Hilal advantage in Asian Champions League

Need to change the farming system in the North

Officials training to boost athletics meet

China drops 'peaceful reunification' reference to Taiwan

SCGF receive timely assistance

Hollywood hat trick: Artisan shaped the look of 'Oppenheimer'

Government increases apprentice pay

Environmental education to be incorporated

Chanel evokes Deauville with boardwalk runway show in Paris

France's Macron urges allies not be cowardly on Ukraine

Mbappe brace fires PSG into Champions League quarters

New Garcia Marquez novel launched 10 years after his death