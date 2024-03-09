Anthony “AJ” Joshua and Joseph Parker win in Saudi!

[Source: Boxing News 24]

At Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over DAZN PPV promoters Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions) presented in the Main Event Olympic Gold Medalist, former two-time WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua knocked out MMA world champion “The Predator” Francis Nigannou in two rounds.

In the co-feature 2012 Olympian and WBO Interim champion Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang lost a majority decision to former WBO World champion Joseph Parker.

Former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ’ Joshua, 28-3 (25), #252 ½, of Watford, Hertfordshire, UK, knocked out MMA champion Francis Ngannou, 0-2(0), #272 ½, of Batie, CAM, Las Vegas, NV, at 2:38 of the second round of a scheduled 10 rounds.

Article continues after advertisement

In the first rounds final minute Ngannou turned southpaw and Joshua landed a lead right on the chin and down for an 8-count from Referee Ricky Gonzalez. Ngannou managed to get to the bell.

Former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ’ Joshua, 28-3 (25), #252 ½, of Watford, Hertfordshire, UK, knocked out MMA champion Francis Ngannou, 0-2(0), #272 ½, of Batie, CAM, Las Vegas, NV, at 2:38 of the second round of a scheduled 10 rounds.

In the first rounds final minute Ngannou turned southpaw and Joshua landed a lead right on the chin and down for an 8-count from Referee Ricky Gonzalez. Ngannou managed to get to the bell.

In the second round with just over a minute remaining Joshua landed a right on the chin and down went Ngannou for an 8-count from referee Gonzalez. Joshua went on the attack landing a lead right on the chin knocking Ngannou down and out on his back without a count.

In the co-feature the 40 year-old former 2012 Olympic Silver Medalist and current WBO Interim Heavyweight champ southpaw Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang, 26-2-1 (21), #291 ½, of Zhoukou, China and Bloomfield, NJ, lost his title by a majority decision to former WBO World Heavyweight champ “Big” Joseph Parker, 35-3 (23), #247 ½, of South Auckland, NZ, Morecambe, Lancashire, UK, over 12 rounds. Zhang scored a pair of knockdowns.

In the second round what little was landed was by Zhang until the final half minute when Parker landed a left hook on the chin of Zhang. In the third rounds final minute southpaw Zhang landed a lead left on the chin of Parker dropping him for an 8-count from Referee Michael Alexander.

Parker was cut on the top of his nose at the end.

In the fourth rounds final minute Parker landed a right to the mid-section of Zhang. He then was warned twice for low fights from referee Alexander.

In the fifth through the seventh rounds Parker outworked Zhang using a left hook to the chin and rights to the body. Zhang has done little since scoring the knockdown in the third round.

In the eighth rounds halfway point a lead left from Zhang on the chin of Parker dropped him for an 8-count from referee Alexander. Parker held his own to the bell. In the ninth round there was little action.

In the tenth and eleventh rounds Parker’s lead rights won him the rounds. In the twelfth and final round once again, Parker out landed Zhang who never landed a punch.

Scores 113-113, 114-112 and 115-111 and 114-112 KH. WBA No. 1 ranked Israil “The Dream” Madrimov, 10-0-1 (7), #153 ½, of Chiva, UZB, Indio, CA, stopped WBA No. 2 ranked Magomed “Black Lion” Kurbanov, 25-1 (13), #153 ½, of Ekaterinburg, RUS, at 2:20 of the fifth round of a scheduled 12 rounds, for vacant WBA World Super Welterweight title.

In the first four rounds Madrimov was too quick for the taller Kurbanov landing rights to the chin. In the fifth round Madrimov having Kurbanov against the ropes landed an overhand right on the chin of Kurbanov followed by three more rights causing Referee Steve Gray to call a halt. Madrimov did a backwards somersault afterwards celebrating his victory.

Former WBC Super Featherweight and current WBC World Featherweight champ Rey Vargas, 36-1-1 (22), #125, of Otumba, MEX, ended in a split decision draw with WBC Silver champ and No. 1 contender Nick “Wrecking” Ball, 19-0-1 (11), #126, of Liverpool, Merseyside, UK, over 12 rounds. Vargas suffered knockdowns in eighth and eleventh rounds.

In the first round the taller Vargas used his reach to keep Ball who was coming forward from landing little. In the second round Ball grabbed Vargas with his left behind the head to land his right on several occasions though not enough to take the round.

In the third round after twenty seconds Ball tossed Vargas to the canvas getting a warning from Referee Giovanni Poggi. Vargas ended the round with a 3-punch combination to the body and head of Ball.

In the fourth and fifth rounds Vargas was landing body shots as Ball tries to get past the height and reach occasionally landing punches.

Concentrating on the chin instead of the body, Ball is being out landed. In the midway point of the seventh round Ball landed a right rocking Vargas on the chin. Good round for Ball.

In the eighth rounds final seconds a left hook from Ball on the chin dropped Vargas for an 8-count from referee Poggi. In the tenth round Vargas came back to outland Ball landing a right to the body driving Ball back several steps.

In the eleventh rounds final seconds Ball dropped Vargas with a right on the chin for an 8-count from referee Poggi. In the twelfth and final round Vargas countered Ball throughout the round. Scores 114-112 Vargas, 116-110 Ball and 113-113 and 114-112 Vargas, KH.

IBF European champ southpaw Mark “Thunder” Chamberlain, 15-0 (11), #134 ½, of Portsmouth, UK, stopped EBU champ Gavin Gwynne, 17-3-1 (5), #134 ½, of Treharris, Wales, UK, at 2:46 of the second round of a scheduled 12 rounds announced for the vacant WBA International Lightweight title (listed WBA Inter-Continental on box rec)

In the first round a chopping left from southpaw Chamberlain opened a cut on the right eyebrow of Gwynne halfway through the round. After the round due to the cut and swelling Gwynne had the ring physician check him.

In the second round Chamberlain knocked out the mouthpiece of Gwynne with a left hand after a minute into the round. In the final minute a dozen unanswered body shots from Chamberlain caused Referee Howard Foster to wisely call a halt.

Justis “JPH” Huni, 9-0 (4), #243 ¼, of Brisbane, Queensland, AUST, in a close fight defeated the former IBO Inter-Continental champ southpaw Kevin “The KO Kid” Lerena, 30-3 (14), #232 ½, of Johannesburg, Gauteng, RSA, over 10 rounds, for the vacant WBO Global Heavyweight title.

In the second round Lerena landed half a dozen punches when Huni countered with several of his own in the last half of the round.

In the sixth round Huni drew blood from the nose of Lerena with a minute to go with a right hand. In the seventh round after half a minute Lerena rocked Huni with a left to the chin. Huni came back well though Lerena finished the stronger of the two.

In the eighth and ninth rounds Huni outworked Lerena.

In the tenth and final rounds halfway point Lerena countered a miss landing a left on the chin knocking Huni back several steps and in trouble.

Huni managed to get to the end in a round won by Lerena. Referee Victor Loughlin. Scores 96-94 twice, 98-92, 95-95 KH.

Lerena’s mother passed away days before.

Heavy Andrii “Rampage” Novytskyi, 10-0 (9), #239 ½, of Odessa, UKR, L.A., CA, knocked out southpaw Juan Torres,11-6-1 (4), #255 ½, of Cypress, TX, at 2:43 of the first round of a scheduled 8 rounds.

Referee Victor Loughlin.

Super Lightweight Ziyad “Zizo” Almaayouf, 5-0 (1), #144 ½, of Saudi Arabia and L.A., CA, defeated Christian “Cris” Lopez Flores, 15-35-2 (12), #142, of Culiacan, MEX, Bratislava, SLO, over 6 rounds.

Referee Kieran McCann scored 60-54.

Heavyweight Roman Fury, 4-0 (1), #224, of Salford, Lancashire, UK, defeated Martin Svarc, 2-1 (1), #225 ½, of Sternberk, CZ, 4 rounds.

Referee Kieran McCann scored 39-37.

Super Welterweight Jack ‘The Pilgrim’ McGann, 9-1-1 (6), #153 ½, of Liverpool, UK, was stopped by Louie ‘The Medway Mauler’ Greene, 17-4 (11), #153 ¼, of Strood, Kent, UK, at 1:29 of the first round of a scheduled 10 rounds, in a title eliminator for WBC Silver title.

In the first round Greene countered a lazy jab from McGann with a right on the chin and down went McGann for the count of 8 from Referee Kieran McCann who waved it off.