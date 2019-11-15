Bowling Fiji strives for more women participation

There has been a significant decrease in the number of women taking part in bowling.

This was the statement made by Suva Bowling club games committee member Phillip Lacey.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Lacey says the weather and nature of the sport has contributed to the decrease in the number of women participation.

Article continues after advertisement

“The lady bowlers in not only this club part but throughout Fiji has been reducing over the past few decades as the lady bowlers’ age. The sport is a physical sport and that playing bowls you’re walking up and down the green all day long walking about 5 miles a day. It’s quite hot in Fiji as we know and it can be really difficult for some ladies to stay the test of time and play the game.”

Lacey adds this brings the need of having to get young women particularly youths to join the sport.

Meanwhile, trio Sharol Mar, Loretta Koroisuva and Elizabeth Moceiwai will represent Fiji in the women’s Triples World Outdoor Bowling Championship in May at the Gold Coast in Australia.