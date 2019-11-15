Bowlers urged to continue individual training

National bowlers have been urged to keep training even though the World Outside Bowling Championship have been postponed to next year.

The postponement of the championship is an advantage for Fiji with more preparation time.

Bowling Fiji Secretary Phillip Lacey says the 12 months deferment is an advantage for the national sides.

“What they call Shadow Bowls, so they practice at home, their stance, and their delivery. They can’t get to greens in Fiji because all the clubs are closed. So they have to practice that and they can read up on strategy and those kinds of things.”

Lacey adds until the restrictions placed by the government on social gatherings are lifted, the bowlers can train together with their respective teams.