Botia and Ravouvou shines for individual clubs

While much of the rugby spotlight has been on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, our national sevens sides, and the upcoming McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s, two Flying Fijians have been turning heads in English and European rugby.

Kaleveti Ravouvou was sensational for the Bristol Bears in the knockout stage of the Championship Cup last night, scoring two tries to help his side secure a 47 28 victory over the Bulls.

Meanwhile, La Rochelle flanker Levani Botia was named Man of the Match in their narrow 25-24 defeat to Leinster, finishing the game with 13 tackles and 84 metres gained from carries.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.