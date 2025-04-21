Blind cricket exhibition matches break boundaries

[ Source: ABC ]

Scott Jones thought his sporting days were over when he was diagnosed with an eyesight disability at the age of 30.

Mr Jones was told he had Stargardt disease, a degenerative disease that has left him with less than five per cent vision.

But he found a new lease on life when he discovered blind cricket eight years later.

Article continues after advertisement

“People with a disability, they deal with their grief and loss of the life they had prior,” Mr Jones said.

“That show you there are things out there that you can do and achieve.”

Mr Jones went on to captain the NSW blind cricket side, winning multiple state titles.

He now runs a clinic teaching blind cricket, and was part of a recent exhibition match in Bathurst hoping to educate people with and without visual impairments about the sport.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.