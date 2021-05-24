Home

Rugby League

Benji Marshall returns for grand-final after 16 years

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 2, 2021 12:37 pm

It’s been 16 long years since Benji Marshall last played in a grand final.

The Kiwi icon has broken the premiership record for longest wait between a premiership decider, outlasting modern-day counterparts Lote Tuiqiri), Luke Lewis and Steven Menzies.

Marshall left the Tigers at the end of 2013, spent a few months trying his hand at rugby with the Auckland Blues, returned to the NRL at St George Illawarra for two seasons, spent 2017 at

Article continues after advertisement

Brisbane, came back to Wests for three more years before signing with Souths this season.

Marshall and his Rabbitohs side will face off with Viliame Kikau’s Penrith Panthers tomorrow at 8.30pm.

You can catch the match live on the FBC Sports channel.

Source: NRL.com

 

