Battle for 13 heats up for Fijiana 7s

The first step of making the team to the Olympic Games has now been taken by the Fijiana 7s players.

However, the job is not yet done as two players from the 15 that are traveling will have to remain in Paris as injury covers while only 13 are going to the Games Village.

This means the 13 will feature at the Olympic Games and Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli have another seven days to decide who will make the final team.

Saiasi Fuli

Fuli says there’ll be no love lost in this next week as players battle for their places.

“That seven days is the best time for us to select the best 13 that will go into the Games Village and represent us so right now we’re taking 15 same with the men’s.”

Fiji has two more days of training and a gym session before they leave for France on Monday.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s will face Canada first on the 29th of this month at 3.30am at Stade de France.