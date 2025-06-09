Tuivanuavou drives Fiji’s push at Oceania Cup

[Source: FIBA Basketball]

Rising guard Ratu Zechariah Tuivanuavou is set to spearhead Fiji’s charge at the 2025 FIBA U17 Oceania Cup, carrying both the confidence of youth and the weight of a family legacy onto the court in Apia next week.

For the 16-year-old guard—known as Zech—this campaign is more than just a tournament; it is a continuation of a journey shaped by countless backyard battles with his older brother, Ratu Gabriel, who first ignited his passion for the sport.

“Seeing my brother get better inspired me to push myself. Playing against him now, I try not to fall for his tricks. I’ve learned to spot the gaps and react quicker…and his passing and decision-making are things I really want to pick up.”

Zech headlines a Fiji squad entering the U17 Oceania Cup with renewed belief, deeper preparation, and a clear intention: to prove that Fiji belongs among the region’s rising basketball nations.

With a carefully balanced roster of local and overseas-based players, the team is targeting a top-four finish in Samoa.

Fiji Men’s Head Coach William Peter says the group has been selected with long-term growth in mind, not just results in Apia.

“We want to be competitive. Australia and Guam are tough battles because they’re very rounded teams. Our aim is a top-four finish, and if we can achieve that, it would be a big bonus for us.”

He adds that the final squad reflects more than just skill.

“The qualities we looked for were coachability—players who want to be taught, moulded, and held accountable, and who can hold each other accountable.”

For Zech and several teammates, this will be their first time wearing Fiji colours on an international court.

“It’s a good experience for my teammates and me.For some of us, it’s our first time representing Fiji, so it’s a chance to learn from every team and grow.”

Despite challenges with venue access and funding during the build-up, the team’s preparation remained on track thanks to support from the basketball community.

“We’ve had some setbacks with venues and funding, but the wider community stepped in. We’re very grateful to Yat Sen and Marist Brothers High School for providing spaces for us to train.”

For Fiji, the 2025 FIBA U17 Oceania Cup is more than a tournament—it’s a step toward elevating the next generation and building a sustainable high-performance pathway for the sport.

The FIBA U17 Oceania Cup and U17 Women’s Oceania Cup will be hosted by the Samoa National Basketball Association from the 8th to the 13th of this month, with the top two teams qualifying for the 2026 FIBA U18 Asia Cups.

