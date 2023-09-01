Schools gear up for basketball finals

[Source: Basketball Fiji]

An exciting final day of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Basketball is anticipated with the top teams fighting for the championship in the Under-15, 17, and 19 grades.

The semi-finalists of the girls’ categories have been confirmed with Suva Grammar School and Yat Sen featuring in all three grades.

In the U15, SGS takes on Saint Joseph’s Secondary School while Yat Sen meets Natabua High School.

Yat Sen battles Adi Cakobau School in the first U17 semi-final, followed by Grammar and Latter Day Saints.

In the U19 semis, Suva Grammar faces International Secondary School and Yat Sen plays SJSS.

The U15 boys’ top four see Yat Sen taking on Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar battling Queen Victoria School.

Day three will start with the quarter-finals of the U17 boys at 9 a.m.

All games are happening at the Multipurpose Court in Lautoka.