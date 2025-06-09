Savu poised ahead of Oceania Cup

Source: FIBA

The Fiji U17 women’s national team has arrived in Samoa with renewed confidence, strong leadership, and a talented roster determined to elevate the nation’s presence in women’s basketball.

Following a year of breakthrough performances at regional tournaments, the squad is focused on carrying that momentum into the Oceania stage.

At the centre of this campaign is one of Fiji’s rising stars, Makaefa Savu, a player who first picked up basketball “for fun” and has since emerged as one of the country’s brightest young prospects.

Savu’s rapid rise through international competition has cemented her as a key figure in the U17 lineup.

“It was scary playing in the Melanesian Cup, going up against senior players, but it was also thrilling. I’m grateful for that experience. Now, I feel privileged to lead the girls who are representing Fiji for the first time.”

In 2025 alone, she shone as part of the gold-medal-winning women’s team at the FIBA Melanesian Cup and took part in Australia’s She Hoops Leadership and Confidence Program, gaining invaluable experience.

These achievements have helped shape her into a poised, mature leader for a youthful Fiji side.

Heading into the tournament, Savu is focused on composure, growth, and strong mental preparation.

The FIBA U17 Oceania Cup and FIBA U17 Women’s Oceania Cup are being hosted by the Samoa National Basketball Association in Apia from December 8–13.

The top two teams will qualify for next year’s FIBA U18 Asia Cup and FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup.

