Proud moment for Lautoka Muslim College

Action between the U-19 boys - Lautoka Muslim College and Yat Sen School

The Lautoka Muslim College U19 boys basketball team is loving every minute of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Tournament.

This also marks the first appearance of the school in the competition.

Captain Sepesa Uluinadogo shares his enthusiasm, noting that the school’s participation is a significant milestone.

Uluinadogo says they never imagined that Lautoka Muslim would have a basketball team competing in this tournament.

The Year 13 student states it’s a proud moment for them as they aim to probably causes a few upsets.

Uluinadogo says in their initial game, they faced Yat Sen School who was a tough opponent and was narrowly defeated 32-21.

“Our defense and our passing we lack because we mostly have fast players and we need to play the ball a lot.”

Despite the loss, the team remains optimistic and determined to improve their performance in upcoming matches.

The tournament is underway in Lautoka.