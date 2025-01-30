New role for Puamau in Oceania Basketball

Laisiasa Puamau

Former national rep, Laisiasa Puamau, has landed a new role with Oceania Basketball.

Puamau will now join FIBA in Oceania but he’ll be based in Fiji.

Lai as he is commonly known spent many years as a Basketball Fiji development officer.

Article continues after advertisement

He’s also served as a chief operating officer for the sport’s body in Fiji.

At the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands 2023, Puamau coached the Fiji men’s to win gold after 16 years.

Basketball Fiji is immensely grateful Puamau’s dedication and commitment to continuously evolve the game in communities and country.