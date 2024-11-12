Fiji U15 basketball wins first game

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]
Fiji got off to a winning start at the FIBA Under 15 Women’s Oceania Cup in Australia last night.
The side defeated Cook Islands 61-45 in its first match.
The national team led throughout all the quarters with Zara Suka scoring 27 points.
Cook Islands managed to give Fiji a tough run in the first, third and final quarter but it was in the second quarter that they failed to contain the Fijians.
Our side will play Tonga at 7:30 tonight.
In other results yesterday, New Zealand defeated Samoa 82-45, Australia thumped Guam 123-27 and Tonga beat New Caledonia 80-43.
