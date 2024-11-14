Fiji U15 basketball unbeaten in FIBA Oceania Cup

[Source: Basketball Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji under-15 men’s basketball team remains undefeated in the FIBA U15 Oceania Cup in Australia.

This is after they beat the Cook Islands 88-76 last night in their second pool game.

Fiji led 24-22 in the first quarter, 25-14 in the second and 22-21 in the third but lost 17-19 in the final quarter.

The firepower duo of Ratu Gosho Vishanin and Kalae Kenny proved too much for the opposition to handle.

Vishanin poured in 28 points, including four three-pointers and added 12 rebounds, four steals and five blocks.

Fiji will face Samoa in the third quarterfinal tonight at 7.30.

Meanwhile, the women’s team is out of the competition after being defeated by New Caledonia 75-74.